BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died of his injuries two days after a car crash near Clarksville, the Ionia County Sheriff office says.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Morrison Lake Road and Portland Road in Boston Township.

The sheriff’s department said an Orleans man headed south in an SUV failed to obey a stop sign and into the intersection, at which point a Hastings man driving an eastbound pickup truck hit the SUV.

The Hastings man was taken to Pennock Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening

The Orleans man driving the SUV was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries. He later died. His name was not released Sunday.