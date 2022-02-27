1 dead after alleged self-defense stabbing in Ionia Twp.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after he was allegedly stabbed in self defense at a home south of Ionia Sunday night.

Around 7:25 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Phillip Court near Miller Street after a man called 911 to report that he stabbed another man in self defense at a home.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office report that life-saving measure were attempted, but the man died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

“The subject that stabbed the man has been fully cooperative with investigators, and there is no threat to public safety,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation.