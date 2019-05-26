Ionia County

1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal off-road vehicle crash

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:04 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 09:04 AM EDT

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead and another was arrested for crashing an off-road vehicle under the influence of alcohol Saturday night. 

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post says a 45-year-old Muir man was driving two passengers off Hayes Road north of Charles Road around 9:45 p.m. in a Honda off-road vehicle when it rolled over, ejecting the two passengers.

The vehicle came to rest on the chest of the front seat passenger, a 44-year-old man from Ionia. He was flown by Air Care to a trauma center in Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead on arrival. 

The female passenger, who was sitting in the backseat, was taken to a local Ionia hospital by a private vehicle for treatment. The severity of her injuries is unclear. 

The driver was arrested for operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated and lodged in the Ionia County Jail

