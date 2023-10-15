PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after a Saturday morning rollover crash in Portland Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Divine Highway near Barnes Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2019 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high speed and drove off the road on a curve. The vehicle hit a power pole and two of the four people inside were thrown from the vehicle.

Three people were hurt in the crash. The driver and one passenger received minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said one person is in the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 21-year-old Lansing man, was later arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

There was a power outage for several hundred residents due to the crash. It has since been restored.

The crash remains under investigation.