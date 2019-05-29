Ionia County

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ionia Co.

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:50 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Ionia County is $1 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says the winner purchased the lottery ticket at Bill's Party Store, located at 1153 East Grand River in Portland, for Tuesday’s drawing.  

The player matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday, 09-21-34-42-50, clinching the $1 million jackpot.

So far, the winner has not come forward. That person has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The lucky ticket holder must contact the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237 to make an appointment to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

 

