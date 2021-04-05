Introducing the New WOOD TV8 News app

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

We’re excited to announce we have a newly redesigned news app here at WOOD TV8, delivering you more of the news you need on the go, in the palm of your hand.

You’ll still find the same stories, video and weather forecasts you love from News 8 and Storm Team 8. Now, you’ll receive breaking news even faster with alerts enabled on your device.

How to get the new WOOD TV8 News app:

If you have automatic updates enabled on your device, you don’t have to do anything — the new app will update soon, if it hasn’t already done so.

If you don’t have automatic updates enabled on your device, no problem! You can download the newest version:

Special features on the app include:

  • On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
  • Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
  • Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
  • Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
  • Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!