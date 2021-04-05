Introducing the New WOOD TV8 News app

We’re excited to announce we have a newly redesigned news app here at WOOD TV8, delivering you more of the news you need on the go, in the palm of your hand.

You’ll still find the same stories, video and weather forecasts you love from News 8 and Storm Team 8. Now, you’ll receive breaking news even faster with alerts enabled on your device.

How to get the new WOOD TV8 News app:

If you have automatic updates enabled on your device, you don’t have to do anything — the new app will update soon, if it hasn’t already done so.

If you don’t have automatic updates enabled on your device, no problem! You can download the newest version:

HERE in the Apple App store for your Apple device

HERE in the Google Play store for your Android device

HERE to visit our apps page for easy downloading

Special features on the app include:

On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime

Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics

Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you

Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar