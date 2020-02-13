US woman wanted for husband’s slaying arrested in Rome

An undated photo of Beverly McCallum. (Courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

ROME (AP/WOOD) — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband, whose remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for more than a decade, has been arrested in Rome, police said.

Rome police said Thursday they arrested Beverly McCallum after she checked into a small Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database. The process revealed that McCallum had an international arrest warrant against her, according to a police spokeswoman who declined to give her name in line with police policy.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to have been living, to stand trial in her husband’s killing.

An undated courtesy photo of Robert Caraballo.

The charred remains of Robert Caraballo, a 37-year-old mid-Michigan man, were found in a metal footlocker in a Grand Haven Township blueberry field in 2002.

McCallum is among three people charged in 2018 for the slaying of Caraballo.

Last year, Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty to murder, saving him from facing life in prison without parole. It also requires him to testify against co-defendants McCallum and her daughter Dineane Ducharme.

Calls to the U.S. Embassy weren’t immediately returned.