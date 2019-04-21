The Latest: Dutch citizen among Sri Lanka attack victims
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says a Dutch national is among the dead after a series of blasts in Sri Lanka.
Blok in a Twitter post gives no details and says he is "horrified by the terrible attacks."
Horrified by the terrible attacks on this Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Our thoughts are with the victims, including one Dutch national at this moment. The Netherlands has passed its heartfelt condolences to the Sri Lankan people. We stand with you.— Stef Blok (@ministerBlok) April 21, 2019
More than 200 people were killed in the Easter Sunday blasts that targeted churches and hotels popular with foreigners.
No one has claimed responsibility for what Sri Lankan officials have described as a terrorist attack by religious extremists.
Previous
SEC charges Volkswagen, Ex-CEO with...
Next
Explosions kill at least 138 in Sri...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police presence in GR's westside early Sunday morning
- Explosions kill at least 138 in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday
- Drunk driver crashes into homeowner's garage
- Bucks beat Pistons 119-103 to take 3-0 series lead