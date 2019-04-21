The Latest: Dutch citizen among Sri Lanka attack victims

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A Sri Lankan Police officer inspects a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says a Dutch national is among the dead after a series of blasts in Sri Lanka.

Blok in a Twitter post gives no details and says he is "horrified by the terrible attacks."

Horrified by the terrible attacks on this Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Our thoughts are with the victims, including one Dutch national at this moment. The Netherlands has passed its heartfelt condolences to the Sri Lankan people. We stand with you. — Stef Blok (@ministerBlok) April 21, 2019

More than 200 people were killed in the Easter Sunday blasts that targeted churches and hotels popular with foreigners.

No one has claimed responsibility for what Sri Lankan officials have described as a terrorist attack by religious extremists.