The Latest: Dutch citizen among Sri Lanka attack victims

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says a Dutch national is among the dead after a series of blasts in Sri Lanka.

Blok in a Twitter post gives no details and says he is "horrified by the terrible attacks."

More than 200 people were killed in the Easter Sunday blasts that targeted churches and hotels popular with foreigners.

No one has claimed responsibility for what Sri Lankan officials have described as a terrorist attack by religious extremists. 

