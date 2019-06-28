Zeeland group: Plane crash injured 2 missionaries

An undated courtesy photo shows Bruce Van Fleet (left) and Luke Sullivan (right) aboard an aircraft. (Paradise Bound Ministries/Facebook)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP/WOOD) — A Zeeland ministry group says a small plane crash in Guatemala injured one of its missionaries and a visiting pilot.

Paradise Bound Ministries of Zeeland identified the men as Luke Sullivan, its aviation director, and Bruce Van Fleet, a visiting missionary pilot. The aviation authority said Sullivan is 28 and from Texas; Van Fleet is 32 and from Florida.

Their plane took off from Quiche department bound for Guatemala City’s international airport when it went down in Chimaltenango department, about 20 miles from the capital, according to Guatemala’s aviation authority.

Sullivan’s wife said he had more severe burns because he “was in the plane for the Long haul,” while Van Fleet launched out of the plane beforehand. She said a farm worker pulled Sullivan out before the fuel explosion happened.

Paradise Bound said in a brief message online that “their condition is very serious.”

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for Sullivan’s recovery says the crash left him with burns on 95% of his body, 80% of which are third-degree burns.

In a Facebook video, Sullivan’s wife said he also suffered head trauma and a cut to his neck.

Guatemalan authorities said the men were initially hospitalized in Chimaltenango and then taken by helicopter to a private facility in the capital.

An update posted to a Facebook page supporting the Sullivans says the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala is working to get Sullivan airlifted to a burn hospital in Texas as soon as possible.

“We’re telling everyone we speak to to pray for these guys,” Lanser said.

Brad Lanser, president of Paradise Bound’s ministry board, said Sullivan had gone down to Guatemala earlier this month to fly pastors to small villages.

On March 1, Paradise Bound said in a note on its website that its Guatemala plane was returning to the Central American nation after being in the United States for engine repair. It added that the repairs were successful and the aircraft had logged more than 15 flight hours without incident.

According to Paradise Bound’s website, the group’s Guatemala mission trips include “home construction, medical clinics and Gospel presentations.”

— Figueroa reported from Guatemala City and Krumholtz from Mexico City.