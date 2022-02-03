Ottawa’s top cop: Police likely can’t end vaccine protests

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022. – Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled “Freedom Convoy” to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (Photo by Lars Hagberg / AFP) (Photo by LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of Canada’s capital says there is likely no policing solution to end a trucker protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions that has snarled traffic around Parliament.

He also said Wednesday that there is a “significant element” of the protest’s funding and organization coming from the United States.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Some continue to block streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Ottawa residents have complained that police haven’t ended the demonstration. But Police Chief Peter Soly says, “There is likely no policing solution to this.”