GVSU to hold virtual conference on hospitality industry amid outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many businesses have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The hospitality industry is currently facing its largest financial crisis since the recession of 2008.

Not the best situation for graduating hospitality and tourism management students to walk into post-graduation.

Grand Valley State University recognizes this and is doing something new to help their students learn from this trying time by equipping them with what they say will be necessary skills moving forward.

GVSU says the virtual education conference will provide resources for professionals, students and redefine the effectiveness of the industry’s future moving forward.

CS Consulting Project Director Courtney Stanley says the conference is especially helpful for the students entering an uncertain field.

“Students and new graduates represent a sort of forgotten group. There are so many people who are unemployed or who have fallen ill, and they deserve our attention right now, but we are thinking about students and trying to help them too,” Stanley said. “I feel for the students, this is a really good opportunity for them to learn and be inspired.”

Thursday’s virtual conference will bring together professionals from around the world via Zoom, who specialize in tourism and hospitality management. It’s an effort to teach the students firsthand about the struggles their industry now faces.

Speakers in the conference include:

Shelley Williams, vice president of sales for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.

Dahlia El Gazzar, CEO of DAHLIA+ Agency in Massachusetts.

Trevor Lui, principal at The Highbell Group in Toronto.

Natalia Roblero, business development manager for Memorable Incentives DMC, Costa Rica and Panama.

“These are the people you wish you could have as a mentor; you wish you could learn from on a daily basis and we’re super lucky to have them to teach all of us,” Stanley said. “We have the best of the best speakers because they truly are the leaders in their field.”

Stanley says the event was not originally planned but has become a silver lining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a teaching innovation grant from GVSU’s Pew Faculty Teaching and Learning Center, Dr. Lorie Tuma of the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management was able to develop and build a virtual experience for students who are feeling disconnected from their education, seeking more resources.

“Dr. Lorie Tuma was given this grant by Grand Valley State University to be able to develop an experience that really empowers and educates and connects students who need to really be inspired by those industry leaders right now,” Stanley said. “Because students are unable to learn in a traditional classroom setting. Because the economy, specifically for hospitality and tourism has been hit so hard, for these students who are so excited to enter the workforce, and because they aren’t able to graduate like they would normally walk across the stage and receive that congratulations for all the hard work they put in.”

Stanley was a student of Tuma’s a decade ago. Tuma became Stanley’s mentor post-graduation and the pair stayed in close contact. After receiving the grant, Tuma reached out to her former student for help assembling the conference.

Those connections and opportunities are part of what they both hope are fostered and promoted at the event.

“Students will learn how to build a stronger, more powerful and effective brand digitally. Digital marketing is something that everybody needs to pay attention to right now,” Stanley said. “They’ll also learn about what’s happening in the industry. So, from an economic perspective, what’s happening now? What does the timeline look like for the rejuvenation of this particular industry and what does that mean for them as they’re going out into that next step of their career.”

Since the event is completely virtual and remote through Zoom, students will need to register to enter the conference although it is open to GVSU students across the globe.

The event runs from 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET Thursday.