GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids businessman is remembering the life of a friend lost on the submersible that was diving to the Titanic shipwreck site.

News on Thursday of the implosion of the missing submersible and the death of Paul-Henri Nargeolet hit close to home from Mark Sellers.

“I feel bad. I had still held out hope that they were going to find them alive,” Sellers said. “He must have felt it was safe.”

Sellers, the owner of Max’s South Seas Hideaway in Grand Rapids, knew Nargeolet from when he served as chairman of RMS Titanic Inc., the company that owns salvage rights to the Titanic site and has a traveling exhibit.

“The best-case scenario would have been that they found him. Second best-case scenario is kind of what happened because what I was worried about is them suffocating,” Sellers said.

Sellers said there is some solace in knowing what happened after days of uncertainty.

“It’s always better to know with certainty what happened… Imagine if they just never found anything,” he said. “He always knew it was a risk. He knew more about the risks than anybody.”

Nargeolet’s passion for sea exploration and friendly personality is something people who knew him will remember.

“Very good natured, mild-mannered and soft-spoken, when he did speak it was with gravitas,” Sellers said.

The man known as Mr. Titanic will also be remembered for years of work document the wreck and telling the story of what happened.

“He was very well respected, very influential, did a lot of interviews and writing about the Titanic, which will live on forever,” Sellers said. “He may be interred very near the ship that he spent his whole career studying.”