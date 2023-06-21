GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the world watches rescue crews search for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, a businessman from Grand Rapids is holding out hope that an explorer he used to work with will be found alive.

Mark Sellers, the owner of Max’s South Seas Hideaway, was a former chairman of RMS Titanic Inc., the company that has a traveling Titanic exhibit and has salvage rights to the shipwreck site. He knows French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet, who is on board the submersible that went missing Sunday.

“What Paul told me is its one of the most amazing things he has ever experienced in his life going down,” Sellers said.

The company Premier Exhibitions, of which Sellers was a previous partial owner, has thousands of Titanic artifacts that were collected using submersibles over many years.

“Once you get down a few hundred feet, pressure is great enough to crush a submersible if there’s a crack in it,” Sellers said. “You get to the ocean floor and you then switch on the floodlights and the ship just appears in front of you like a ghost and then they would stay down there for six to eight hours and then another two and a half hours to go back up.”

Sellers has not gone on the expedition himself but knows the challenges of operating in the area.

“The pressure is so great down there that if anything went wrong with that ship, with that submersible, it would be virtually impossible to fix the problem,” Sellers said.

U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian partners are looking for the submersible in a massive search area that reaches depths of 2.5 miles, racing against the clock before air runs out in the vessel. It is unclear how a rescue mission could be conducted if crews are able to find the vehicle in time.

“They have to have (multiple) robotic submersibles go down … and try to somehow lift it with … the robotic arms that they have up high enough where a manned submersible from the Navy or some government organization will be able to go down and get them and that will take a lot of time they’re running out of air,” Sellers said.

Sellers is trying to say optimistic that Nargeolet and the four others onboard will survive. He says the French explorer’s passion and good nature was something that sticks with him.

“He was incredibly kind, good natured, soft-spoken and just a really sharp wit. He could crack a joke and he really laughed a lot,” Sellers said.