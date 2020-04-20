GasBuddy: What negative oil trading means for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Oil prices plunged about 300% Monday, trading around negative $30 per barrel in the late afternoon.

“They have dropped into negative territory at one point during the late afternoon. We saw prices as low as negative $36.50, meaning that basically somebody’s paying you to accept a thousand barrels of crude oil,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said. “It is worth mentioning that this is the last day that the May contract will trade, but still, some dramatic numbers happening today.”

So how will this affect drivers when they go to the pump?



“Gasoline values have held relatively constant and that’s probably because refineries have started throttling back production of crude oil, thus making crude oil inventories increase even faster. But what we’re looking at here is not a lot of an impact from this. The June contract starts to trade later this week and it is trading at $22 a barrel,” DeHaan said.

While it may not mean much for people’s daily lives right now, it’s not a good signifier for the industry as a whole.

“It’s certainly a spectacularly bad time to be an oil producer,” DeHaan said. “Some of these metrics that we’ve seen today — oil prices, real trades happening in the single digits per barrel. How long this lasts is going to implode the oil industry, if it’s a substantial amount of time. It’s just not going to end very well. If that means bankruptcies then in the future, we could ultimately mean higher gas prices yet.”