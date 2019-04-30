International

Enigmatic Beluga whale lets people pet it in Artic Norway

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 08:48 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 08:48 AM EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway with a tight harness that is believed to have links to a military facility in Russia is so tame that residents can pet the mammal on its nose.

The white whale has been frolicking in the frigid harbor of Tufjord, a hamlet near Norway's northernmost point, and has become a local attraction. It is so comfortable with people that it swims to the dock.

Resident Linn Saether told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Tuesday the whale "is so tame that when you call it, it comes to you."

On Friday, a fisherman removed the harness, which has a mount for a camera. It wasn't clear why the strap was attached to the mammal or whether it was part of any Russian military activity in the region.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries