Bells of French cathedrals ring for Notre Dame Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. An image made available by Gigarama.ru on Wednesday April 17, 2019 shows an aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Tuesday April 16. (Gigarama.ru via AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters work with a hose at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) [ + - ]

PARIS (AP) — Bells of cathedrals across France rang in a moving tribute Wednesday to Notre Dame as firefighters and experts continued to keep the beloved but weakened landmark under close surveillance.

From Sacre Coeur in Paris to the cities of Strasbourg in the east and Rouen in the west, the architectural treasures of France solemnly marked the inferno, two days after it ravaged the gothic cathedral, widely regarded as the soul of France.

"I just arrived for the first ring of the bells and immediately there was an emotion. Incredible, indescribable, I just can't explain it," said Nadia Pascassio-Comte, in Strasbourg. "It was beautiful and sad at the same time. I had tears in my eyes at one point, and I think that this solidarity is magical, it really unites a lot of people."

At Saint Sulpice church, the second-largest house of worship in Paris, French first lady Brigitte Macron attended a special service for the annual blessing of the oils during Holy Week, ahead of Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, restoration specialists questioned President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious five-year reconstruction timeline for Notre Dame, with some suggesting it could take more than three times that amount of time to rebuild the 850-year-old architectural treasure.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Graphic shows a 3D model of Notre Dame Cathedral and calls out notable features and events from the destructive fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Graphic shows a 3D model of Notre Dame Cathedral and calls out notable features and events from the destructive fire.

Even Prime Minister Edouard Philippe acknowledged Wednesday that it would be difficult.

"This is obviously an immense challenge, a historic responsibility," Philippe said after a Cabinet meeting focused on the restoration.

Prominent French conservation architect Pierluigi Pericolo told Inrocks magazine the restoration work could take "no less than 15 years. ... It's a colossal task."

Pericolo, who worked on the restoration of the 19th-century St.-Donatien Basilica, which was badly damaged in a 2015 blaze in the French city of Nantes, said it could take two to five years just to check the stability of Notre Dame, which dominates the Paris skyline.

"It's a fundamental step, and very complex, because it's difficult to send workers into a monument whose vaulted ceilings are swollen with water," Pericolo told France-Info. "The end of the fire doesn't mean the edifice is totally saved. The stone can deteriorate when it is exposed to high temperatures and change its mineral composition and fracture inside."

Macron received some support for his lofty five-year restoration goal from his presidential cultural heritage envoy, Stephane Bern, who said it was realistic to reopen Notre Dame to the public in time for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. However, he did not indicate whether the reconstruction work would be completed by then.

Speaking after a meeting at the presidential palace about the monument's reconstruction, Bern said Macron didn't express his views regarding the rebuilding of the cathedral's lead roof, or whether the frame should be restored in wood like the destroyed one, or in metal or concrete. He also said France would hold an international architecture competition to determine whether the collapsed 19th-century spire would be rebuilt to the same design or a new one.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's rector said he would close the cathedral for up to "five to six years," acknowledging that a segment of the structure may be gravely weakened.

32 Photos Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019, flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet)

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019, flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet) A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) A man is pictured near chared glass windows Notre Dame cathedral Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) Firefighters talk near the rose window of Notre Dame cathedral Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Man kneels as people came to watch and photograph the Notre Dame cathedral after the fire in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) This photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows a fire fighter battling the fire inside Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade, shows firefighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This aerial photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows Notre Dame cathedral burning, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser/BSPP via AP) Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Firefighters use hoses as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo) Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Diana Ayanna) People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Lori Hinant) A fire fighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise while Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A firefighter gestures as a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Plumes of smoke rises from Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo) People watch Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A fire fighter uses a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Flames illuminate the night sky as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) People watch Notre Dame cathedral burning from the Seine river banks in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Notre Dame cathedral is seen burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Smoke and flames fill the sky as a fire burns at the Notre Dame Cathedral during the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

>>App users: Photo gallery of the blaze

According to a French government official, the building would have burned to the ground in a "chain-reaction collapse" had firefighters not moved as rapidly as they did to battle the blaze racing through the building.

The firefighters acted aggressively to protect wooden supports in the twin medieval bell towers from the flames, averting a bigger catastrophe, said José Vaz de Matos, a fire expert with France's Culture Ministry.

"If the fire reached this wooden structure, the bell tower would have been lost," de Matos said at a news conference. "From the moment we lose the war of the bell towers, we lose the cathedral, because it's a chain-reaction collapse."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This combination photo of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Sept. 2, 2018, left, before the April 15, 2019, fire and damage at the church on April 17. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This combination photo of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Sept. 2, 2018, left, before the April 15, 2019, fire and damage at the church on April 17. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

An initial fire alert was sounded at 6:20 p.m., as a Mass was underway in the cathedral, but no fire was found. A second alarm went off at 6:43 p.m., and the blaze was discovered on the roof. No one was killed in the fire, after firefighters and church officials speedily evacuated those inside.

Firefighters acted as fast as they could to save the cathedral, said senior fire official Philippe Demay, denying that there was any delay in their response.

Despite extensive damage, many of the cathedral's treasures were saved, including Notre Dame's famous rose windows, although they are not out of danger.

Jean-Marc Fournier, chaplain of the Paris fire brigade, told Catholic broadcaster KTO that the trickiest part was reaching the person who held the security codes to open the safe containing the Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre Dame's most sacred relic.

Paris Firefighters' spokesman Lt.-Col. Gabriel Plus said that even though they are in good condition, a "threat" continues to the gables, or support walls, because of the heavy stone statues perched on top of them.

"The roof no longer holds (the gables) up. They are holding up all by themselves," he said, adding that some statues must be removed to lessen the weight on the gables.

Scaffolding that had been erected for a renovation of the spire and roof must also be properly removed because of its weight and because it is now "crucially deformed," he added.

The Paris prosecutor's office said investigators have been able to access some parts of the building, although others remain too dangerous. No indication of a criminal act had been found so far, it said.

More than 40 people have already been questioned in the investigation, including workers at the five construction companies who were involved in renovating the church spire and roof. Police also took images of the destruction using drones, in case it is altered by wind or rain.

Nearly $1 billion has been pledged for the cathedral's restoration, coming from ordinary worshippers and wealthy magnates, including those who own L'Oreal, Chanel and Dior. Bern told broadcaster France-Info that 880 million euros ($995 million) has been raised since the fire.

Criticism already has surfaced in France from those who say the money could be better spent elsewhere, on smaller, struggling churches or on workers. Others have criticized the billionaires' donations because their pledges make them eligible for huge deductions in taxes.

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Adamson, Angela Charlton, Samuel Petrequin and Elaine Ganley in Paris, and Sylvain Plazy in Strasbourg, France, contributed to this report.