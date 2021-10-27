Bail ruling postponed for US journalist, Michigan native jailed in Myanmar

FILE – In this 2018, photo, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster works out of his van that he made into a home/office in Detroit. The lawyer for an American journalist detained almost five months in Myanmar says he is being prosecuted for an offense allegedly carried out by a news service for which he had stopped working more than half-a-year previously. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, was detained at its international airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. (Fenster Family photo via AP, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has delayed its decision on granting bail for an American journalist jailed for the past five months because the judge broke his arm.

Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

He faces up to six years in prison on two charges, including sedition. His lawyer says the ruling on bail was postponed by a week because the judge has been temporarily replaced by a colleague.