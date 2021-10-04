Ambassador Bridge closed after possible explosives found

DETROIT (WOOD) — Authorities have shut down both directions of the international Ambassador Bridge after possible explosives were found Monday morning.

The bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, has been evacuated and closed to all traffic as a bomb squad investigates, according to a Windsor Police Service tweet.

Traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge.

The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge. https://t.co/MtFpl51Zsa — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the incident. It’s unclear where the possible explosives were found.

Initially, it was only traffic from the U.S. into Canada that was closed but now both directions are closed to all drivers.

This is a developing situation. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.