$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris' Notre Dame after fire

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fire fighters wait at a balcony of Notre Dame cathedral Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fire fighters wait at a balcony of Notre Dame cathedral Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, after the French president set a controversial five-year deadline to get the work done.

Construction teams brought in a huge crane and a delivery of planks of wood to the site Wednesday morning. Firefighters are still examining damage and shoring up the structure after Monday's fire collapsed the cathedral's spire and destroyed the roof.

French President Emmanuel Macron ratcheted up the pressure by setting a five-year deadline to restore the 12th-century landmark. Macron is holding a special Cabinet meeting Wednesday dedicated to the Notre Dame disaster, which investigators believe was an accident possibly linked to renovation work.

Bells will toll at cathedrals around France on Wednesday evening in honor of the monument. Remarkably, no one was killed in the fire, after firefighters and church officials speedily evacuated the site during a mass.

Presidential cultural heritage envoy Stephane Bern told broadcaster France-Info on Wednesday that 880 million euros ($995 million) has been raised in just a day and a half since the fire. Contributions came from near and far, rich and poor — from Apple and magnates who own L'Oreal, Chanel and Dior, to Catholic parishioners and others from small towns and cities around France and the world.

The French government is gathering donations and setting up a special office to deal with big-ticket offers.

Some criticism has already surfaced among those in France who say the money could be better spent elsewhere, on smaller struggling churches or workers.

32 Photos Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019, flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet)

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019, flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thierry Mallet) A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) A man is pictured near chared glass windows Notre Dame cathedral Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP) Firefighters talk near the rose window of Notre Dame cathedral Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Man kneels as people came to watch and photograph the Notre Dame cathedral after the fire in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) This photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows a fire fighter battling the fire inside Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade, shows firefighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This photo provided on Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows fire fighters working at the burning Notre Dame cathedral, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser, BSPP via AP) This aerial photo provided Tuesday April 16, 2019 by the Paris Fire Brigade shows Notre Dame cathedral burning, Monday April 15, 2019. (Benoit Moser/BSPP via AP) Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Firefighters use hoses as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo) Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Diana Ayanna) People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Lori Hinant) A fire fighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise while Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A firefighter gestures as a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Plumes of smoke rises from Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo) People watch Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) A fire fighter uses a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Flames illuminate the night sky as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) People watch Notre Dame cathedral burning from the Seine river banks in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Notre Dame cathedral is seen burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Smoke and flames fill the sky as a fire burns at the Notre Dame Cathedral during the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

>>App users: Photo gallery of the blaze

Meanwhile Macron's 5-year deadline — which happens to coincide with the 2024 Paris Olympics, which the government wants to make a major showcase — struck many as unrealistic.

Pierluigi Pericolo, in charge of restoration and security at the St. Donatian basilica in Nantes, said it could take two to five years just to secure Notre Dame, given its size.

"It's a fundamental step, and very complex, because it's difficult to send workers into a monument whose vaulted ceilings are swollen with water," he said on France-Info. "The end of the fire doesn't mean the edifice is totally saved. The stone can deteriorate when it is exposed to high temperatures and change its mineral composition and fracture inside."

Some 30 people have already been questioned in the investigation, which the Paris prosecutor warned would be "long and complex." Among those questioned are workers at the five construction companies involved in work renovating the church spire and roof that had been under way when the fire broke out.

A plan to safeguard the masterpieces and relics was quickly put into action after the fire broke out.

The Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre Dame's most sacred relic, was among the treasures quickly transported after the fire broke out, authorities said. Brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, it is purported to have been pressed onto Christ's head during the crucifixion.

The cathedral's famous 18th-century organ that boasts more than 8,000 pipes also survived. Some of the paintings and other art works are being dehumidified, protected and eventually restored at the Louvre.