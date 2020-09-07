Husband and wife tell untold stories of UP women in online magazine

PORT HURON/UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Patti Samar and Dale Hemmila are a husband and wife duo, both originally from the Upper Peninsula. Now, they live below the bridge in Port Huron, working together on an online magazine titled Superior Woman.

“History doesn’t share women’s stories historically,” said Samar. “So this is an opportunity to share stories about women. Obviously we know it’s not actual history yet. They are women you might encounter in your everyday life, but we’re recording that history. Otherwise, those women’s stories might not get told.”

Hemmila and Samar co-publish and co-edit Superior Woman.

“I think they all kind of resonate well. It’s just a little slice of life that we kind of show what these women have accomplished, what they’re doing, and what they’re passionate about,” said Hemmila.

For the last nine years, Samar has published a print magazine called Blue Water Woman, which profiles individuals or groups of women. The success of that publication inspired her to focus on women in areas in the U.P. where she and her husband grew up.

“So that’s when we talk about Superior Woman because we’ve just been doing these blog stories the last couple of years. I said ‘You know, I can just as easily put those stories into a magazine format as well.’ So that’s what we did,” said Samar.

Although the publication primarily focuses on Marquette County women, they hope Superior Woman will one day be a representative of women all across the U.P.

“I learn something every time I sit down with somebody to interview them and it’s always interesting. Hopefully, we can relate that throughout the stories in the magazine,” said Hemmila.

Superior Woman is published on a quarterly basis. The second issue will be released online in the late Fall.

You can read Superior Woman here.