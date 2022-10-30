Top pic. is extreme damage to the Pine Island Bridge near Fort Myers FL from Hurricane Ian. BTW, a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, they are down to 28 customers without power in Lee County. I’ll guess these are connections to homes that just aren’t there anymore and the accounts have not been closed. I was pleasantly surprised that they could construct a temporary bridge to Pine Island in a matter of days – working 24/7. Also: Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian linked to dozens of electric vehicle fires.

The Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico has been quiet over the last two weeks. There is a disturbance moving through the Caribbean that will likely become the next tropical storm, which will be called “Lisa”.

The center of the storm should pass south of Jamaica (though they could get some moderate to even heavy showers from the system and some relatively high surf. The storm will then head toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Interests in Cancun and Cozumel will have to pay attention to forecast updates on the storm. Here’s a summary of Atlantic Tropical Storms so far in 2022.

The Eastern Pacific is as quiet as Ford Field during the NFL Playoffs. Here’s a summary of Eastern Pacific hurricanes and tropical storms in 2022.





It’s equally quiet in the Central Pacific. Hawaii is seasonably warm. The high temperature at Honolulu Saturday was 88, two degrees above average and one degree shy of their record high for the date. They have had 0.79″ of rain this month, just 57% of average.

Here’s the Western Pacific, the most active area in the world for Tropical Storms. Hurricanes are called “typhoons” in the Western Pacific and “cyclones” in the Indian Ocean.



Tropical Cyclone “Nalgae” has crossed the Philippines (island of Luzon) and is heading out over the S. China Sea towasrd Hong Kong. Nalgae will produce some strong wind gusts and heavy rain, but should not be a major hurricane. A tropical disturbance near Yap Island is being monitored.

Here’s the latest ACE Index summary. The ACE Index is a measure of the number of and strength of tropical storms and hurricanes.

In the North Atlantic, we have a season ACE Index of 84.1 – compared to an average ACE-to-date of 114.8. So that’s 73% of average. The Northeast Pacific (hurricanes that form off the west coast of Mexico) has a season ACE-to-date of 116.5, compared to an average ACE-to-date of 129.8. That’s 90% of average-to-date. Globally, we have an ACE-to-date of 369.3 – compared to an average ACE-to-date of 514.3. That’s 72% of average ACE. So, it’s been a relatively quiet year for tropical storm activity.

Interesting fact – there are very few hurricanes and tropical storms in the Southern Hemisphere. Almost all the world’s tropical storm activity is in the Northern Hemisphere.