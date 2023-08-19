19 Aug 2023 – 2 AM CATASTROPHIC AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING LIKELY OVER BAJA CALIFORNIA AND THE SOUTHWESTERN U.S. THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK… …AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT HILARY IS STILL A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE… As of 2:00 AM EDT Sat Aug 19 the center of Hilary was located near 20.3, -113.0 with movement NNW at 13 mph. The minimum central pressure was 946 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 130 mph. Some weakening is likely today as he hurricane moves toward slightly cooler water.

Latest Forecast Track of Hilary

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Southern California.

Flash Flood Probabilities from Hilary

Rainfall Forecast from Hilary

Over 6″ of rain is forecast over parts (mainly mountainous areas of S. California and S. Nevada with coastal areas seeing over 2″.

Here’s a nice satellite loop of Hilary, key messages in Spanish, the forecast arrival of strong winds, tropical storm force wind probability, the latest discussion, the public advisory and the forecast advisory.

Forecast Rainfall for the next 7 days

Look at the map above showing forecast rainfall over the next 7 days. There’s a huge hot and dry airmass over the Central U.S. with occasional showers and thunderstorms rotating all around it. Showers and thunderstorms will affect Florida, south Texas and much of the West. A couple of cool fronts will bring a chance of a shower or storm to the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Southwest U.S. radar

National radar

Michigan and Wisconsin rada

Water Level of Lake Mead

While Hilary may cause tens of millions of dollars in damage, there is a positive side to the storm. Rain from Hilary will continue to fill reservoirs in the Southwest. This is the water level of Lake Mead, which is the lake behind the Hoover Dam between Nevada and Arizona.

The lake level has been rising with the snowmelt this summer and is now 20.82 feet higher than it was one year ago. It’s still 165.75 feet below full pool. After a 3-year La Nina, which usually brings dry weather to the Southwest, we have flipped to El Nino, which often brings above average precipitation to the Southwest.

Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for today (Sat.) and tonight

A final note: We have a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories today from Holland north to Leelanau County. Do not swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters. With a general southwest wind, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette State Park in Muskegon will see dangerous currents on the south side of south facing piers and breakwaters. Waves should increase this midday and afternoon to 2-5 feet and southwest winds could gust to 20-30 mph.