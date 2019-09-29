Holland woman dies after Allegan county crash

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman is dead after a crash in Allegan county.

Police say 22-year-old Marissa Hammeke died as a result of injuries from a crash at the intersection of 144th avenue and 43rd street in Overisel township. A 12-year-old from Hamilton was also in the vehicle, and he is expected to survive.

The Allegan county Sheriff’s office says a passenger car stopped at a 2-way stop around 2 p.m. Saturday, then proceeded through the intersection, and crashed with a pickup truck hauling lumber. Another pickup truck then hit the truck hauling lumber. A 10-year-old and 8-year-old from Hamilton had minor injuries.

Hammeke, the 12-year-old, 10-year-old, and 8-year old were taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.