HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) — Production crews for the new thriller movie, “Holland, Michigan,” will take over Windmill Island Gardens this week.

Nicole Kidman is the star of the film, which is centered on a woman who has an affair after she suspects her husband is cheating and goes on to learn her husband has a dark, secret life, according to a summary on IMDB.

The director will add more authenticity to the movie by bringing the cameras to the source of the inspiration. While staff at Windmill Island Gardens are busy preparing for Tulip Time, which starts May 6, they’re also gearing up for the crew who will be on site filming the movie there.

“As they need something, we’ve been in constant communication for the last several weeks and even months. We’ve been figuring out when works and what their needs are and also what we need from them based on the amount of people that will be here,” Matt Helmus, manager at the gardens, said.

The city manager confirmed the production was “actively filming” Monday and Tuesday. The park is closed to all visitors both days.

A News 8 crew on scene saw box trucks, U-Haul trucks and several other vehicles enter the gardens between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Monday. There was a security guard and two police officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety helping to make sure only crew members entered the premises. There were orange cones blocking the entrance.

Last week, the film’s casting director Jenny Alison Rodriguez took to Facebook, looking for background extras who live in the Holland and Grand Rapids areas. She was seeking children and adults for tourists roles, plus a Latino man between the ages of 20 and 55 to serve as a stand-in for one of the actors. Those roles have since been filled, according to updates to the casting director’s posts.

“I know they are bringing a sizable crew for production and using local extras but we haven’t really gotten into the weeds on exactly how many people. I know they’re taking care of that. From our end, we’re just trying to make sure they have a great gardens to shoot in,” Helmus said.

He said the production team hasn’t said much about what it is shooting, though the windmill may be the focus for some scenes.

“It’s a little of going around the park from what I hear,” Helmus said.

Helmus added shooting the film won’t affect people who are coming to view the tulips.

“We are usually prepping for this time of year for Tulip Time. We welcome 15,000 to 17,000 guests in a week, so we are getting the park ready for those people so there wasn’t really much extra work for us to get ready for a film because it’s already looking absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” he said.

Helmus said he’s glad the gardens are getting even more attention as a national attraction.

“I know they are cognizant that Holland is a beautiful town. That’s why they chose to pick up that script and that’s why they are choosing to film here at the gardens,” he said. “A lot of people in Holland are curious to see how we are portrayed and how they use these shots that they are going to film when they are here.”

Though this film is set in Holland, Michigan, little of it is being filmed there. The crew filmed most of the downtown Holland scenes in Clarksville, Tennessee. The town was redecorated to look like Tulip Time in Holland, so if you don’t recognize some of the storefronts when you’re watching the movie, that’s why.