High school hockey teams face off for a good cause

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids and Forest Hills Northern Eastern joined forces Saturday night as their varsity hockey teams faced off for a good cause.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game was organized by community members in memory of longtime East Grand Rapids middle school teacher, Matt Fouch.

Fouch, who was also a football coach for East Grand Rapids, lost his battle to colon cancer in December.

Saturday’s game raised awareness for cancer, with all the proceeds going to the Fouch family and the Fouch Strong Scholarship Fund.

The tribute to Fouch brought the two teams and communities together as Fouch’s brother is the assistant coach for the Forest Hill’s hockey team.

“There has always been a huge rivalry between Forest Hills and East [Grand Rapids]…but this is more intense as the two communities are coming together again to support cancer research and my brother,” Fouch’s brother David said.

For more information about Team Fouch, click here.