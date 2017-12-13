Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Washington-DC
Top Stories
GRPD seeks suspect in sexual assault
Top Stories
US air quality slipping after years of improvement
A message from Kent County Opioid Task Force
Belding man injured when truck hits tree
Ferrysburg bridge is so bad it has to close
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Auto Racing Challenge
High School Preps
Football Frenzy
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Top Stories
How Brooke Henderson earned record 9th LPGA title
Top Stories
2019 Meijer Classic raises $1.1M for food pantries
Henderson wins second Meijer LPGA Classic
Bauer pitches 1st shutout, Indians beat Tigers
W. MI prep sports compete in championships
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
More
Contact Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
Sleeping outside is no family vacation
Top Stories
Steal Her Secrets: LPGA Director Cathy Cooper tees up 25 career questions
20 things to consider before marriage
Fun-filled summer camps in West Michigan
Easy, yummy coconut popsicles
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
The myths vs. facts of skin safety while out in the sun
Top Stories
Gran Fondo event this Saturday to raise funds for skin cancer research
Top Stories
Pine Rest and Ferris State sit down to discuss setting boundaries for college kids this summer
Apply and receive admission on spot with Fast Track to Ferris
Maranda’s 2019 Summer Reading Club is underway
Applebee’s honors Teacher of the Year
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Cast of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Revealed
Top Stories
Bachelorette Week 6 Recap: “Stay in your Frickin Lane”
Top Stories
The Bachelorette Week 5 Recap: Scotland, Home of the “Luke-Ness Monster”
The Bachelorette Week 4 Recap: Blood, Sweat, and Body Slams
The Bachelorette: growing tension between men explodes on playing field
Bachelorette week 3 recap: “pity rose”
Contests
More
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Amway River Bank Run Junior, fun and free race for kids!
Keepin’ kids active during this year’s Feelin’ Good Mileage Club
A local bakery sweetens the day at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Project Pinball Charity: bringing fun to hospital patients
Live from the Holland Maranda Park Party
More Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Headlines
Family fun and fitness for kids at Fifth Third Junior Fun Run
Free Fun Run at Fifth Third Junior
“Everybody is doing it!” – Teen’s perspective on substance abuse
What kids wished adults knew
The dangerous responsibilities of social media
What’s stressing our kids out? Anxiety!
Empowering mind, body and soul at Beautiful U
Make the holiday special for kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Camping hacks and safety tricks at Wabasis Lake Campground
Give back to HDVCH during the Fifth Third River Bank Run