Project Pinball Charity: bringing fun to hospital patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - A little competition and a whole lot of fun - pinball machines in children’s hospitals inspire kids to have a good time! That was the vision of Project Pinball Charity, a registered 501c3 organization that motivates young patients to have fun playing and just enjoy being a kid!

They have been donating and maintaining pinball machines since 2011, donating 32 pinball machines to 28 different hospitals in 16 different states. Check out the most recent edition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital!