Health officials: Oakland County measles outbreak over

Jun 05, 2019

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:59 AM EDT

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Health officials in a county that includes many of Detroit's suburbs say Michigan's largest local measles outbreak since 1991 has ended.

The Oakland County Health Division announced the update Wednesday about the outbreak that began in March when an ill traveler from New York visited the area. Forty of the 44 confirmed measles cases in Michigan occurred in Oakland County, and those infected ranged in age from 8 months to 63 years.

The county Health Division, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and others administered more than 3,300 measles vaccines and held 17 special vaccine clinics.

Other possible exposure sites were in Detroit, mid-Michigan and western Michigan. The number of cases of the highly contagious disease Michigan was the highest since 65 in 1991.

