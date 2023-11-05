GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University received a $1.5 million federal grant focused on making sure nursing students are ready for the workforce.

The college plans to do this by increasing what it calls “high-impact learning opportunities” for students using simulations that involve multiple patients.

GVSU will be using its simulation center in DeVos Center. Tricia Thomas, dean of the Kirkhof College of Nursing, said Corewell Health and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services will collaborate to design the simulations for nursing students.

“Our students will have opportunities to go among two or three patient rooms and learn to make decisions about triage and patient care,” Thomas said in a press release.

The grant money will be used to buy equipment, hire affiliate and clinical instructors and coordinate simulations with practice partners.

Multiple-patient simulations will begin in the winter semester.

Thomas said the three-year grant also improves training and education to better serve underrepresented and diverse populations.