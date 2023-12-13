GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guiding Light will be continuing its holiday community meals by hosting a Christmas lunch on Saturday.

The event will be held at Guiding Light ‘s headquarters at 255 south Division in Grand Rapids from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meal is free and open to the Heartside neighborhood. The food will be served in the dining room. People can also take meals to go.

“In the warmth of a shared meal, Guiding Light is honored to offer not just food but a heartfelt connection that illuminates the true meaning of the season.” Brian Elve, Executive Director of Guiding Light, said in a press release.

Volunteers and staff will help serve the meals.

Guiding Light served more than 400 meals at its Thanksgiving community meal last month and is preparing for a similar turnout for the Christmas meal.