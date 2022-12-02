GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular fundraising effort by the Grand Rapids Griffins is going on in West Michigan next week.

For its 14th year, hockey players will be putting on their aprons and acting as servers at four Peppino’s restaurants to benefit charity. The “Tip a Griffin” event will happen on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In other years, the Griffins have raised over about $100,000 for local charities, according to Griffins’ Senior Corporate Sales account manager Steve Ritsema.

“It’s a good chance to reconnect with the players again after so long and not being able to have community events for a while, it’s really good to be back out there again,” said Ritsema.

Peppino’s will be offering a $4.99 10” pizza with up to two toppings to encourage people to come out, Ritsema said. Griffins players will be at four locations:

The aprons the players wear will be signed and eventually auctioned off for charity. The money raised throughout the event goes to support the Griffins Youth Foundation.

“A lot of underprivileged kids who can’t afford to play hockey, it goes to pay for ice time, equipment, give them the chance to play a sport that is an expensive sport,” Ritsema said.

There will be raffle tickets to win signed Red Wings or Griffins merchandise, items from Gun Lake Casino, the museum and a variety of gift cards.