Grandville semi-truck driver charged in deadly crash

A booking photo of Matthew Small. (Courtesy of WTHR, WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in Indiana – Jan. 5, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver from the Grandville area has been arrested and charged after a fiery and deadly crash that involved several cars in Indianapolis, according to WTHR, WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in Indiana.

The crash happened Sunday on I-65.

Three people died during the crash, including a one-year-old. More than a dozen other people were taken to the hospital.

A deadly crash in Indiana that involved a semi-truck driver from Grandville. (Courtesy of WTHR, WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in Indiana – Jan. 5, 2020)

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was 34-year-old Mathew Small.

The semi-truck was from VL Trucking, a company based out of Illinois.

Deputies say Small was driving northbound on I-65 and looked down to set his coffee mug down when he collided into slowing traffic. Eight other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Small has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

He is being held at a jail in Indiana as of Sunday evening.