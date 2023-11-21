GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The debate continued Tuesday over the John Ball Zoo and its master plan after County Commissioners listened to nearly three hours of public comment and presentations from zoo staffers.

Kent County owns the land the zoo is on, which means the zoo must get approval for its master plan every 10 years. Its current 2015 master plan indicates the zoo’s need for parking and identifies nearly 10 acres of green space that could soon be paved.

While the 2023 amendment was meant to move the future paved parking to the backside of the park and near the hill, locals to the West Side have expressed general concern about paving any green space.

“I think that both the zoo and the community both agree that the 2015 plan is not great,” said Tina Femeyer, who lives by the zoo. “And we’ve already been parking on grass for so long, I think that we stand a good chance of having another season of grass parking… while we explore another option.”

Once again, the committee tabled its vote on the zoo’s master plan amendment, but this time indefinitely, as commissioners remarked that either of the options presented Tuesday were good for both the zoo’s overall growth and the protect of city green space.

“Are we landlocked? We are. But I don’t think that’s the real issue,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter D’Arienzo. “I think the real issue there is a strong, positive emotional attachment to a park that’s been there for decades. And I think what the issue is as communities grow, what is the nature of growth? How do we deal with these new challenges?”

The zoo and county board have until early 2025 to find a solution. The entire board is expected to discuss the current proposal in the near future.