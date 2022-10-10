GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is getting underway soon.

For the last two weekends of October, zoo officials say they entire zoo will be decorated with Halloween decorations. Kids can show off their costumes and get some candy, all while sharing the company of the zoo’s lineup of animals.

In addition to trick or treating, kids and parents can also take part in fun activities like face painting.

Zoo Goes Boo is happening Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 as well as Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags for trick or treating.

More information can be found at jbzoo.org.