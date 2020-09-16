Zingerman’s Reuben Tour returning to Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Zingerman’s lovers will soon get a second chance to enjoy some of the deli’s most popular sandwiches without making the trek across the state.

Zingerman’s announced its “Reuben Tour 2020” in June, as a way to help patrons get their food fix during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Ann Arbor-based business is planning encore stops in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

The food delivery tour will stop at Green Door Distilling Co. in Kalamazoo on Sept. 26. On Oct. 3, Zingerman’s will visit Eastern Kille Distillery in Grand Rapids. Patrons can pick up their orders between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Zingerman’s fans must pre-order online from a limited menu of sandwiches, sides, sweets and groceries. In Zingerman’s tradition, all sandwiches will come with a pickle.

All prices listed on the online menu include tax and fees to cover gas and tip Zingerman’s “roadies.” All Kalamazoo orders must be placed by Sept. 22; the pre-order deadline for Grand Rapids is Sept. 28.