YWCA to ‘Paint Grand Rapids Purple’ for domestic violence awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During October, you may see the color purple more in West Michigan in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Experts say 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Charisse Mitchell, the CEO of the YWCA for West Central Michigan, says there are several events planned during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be lit purple during October. There will also be a candle light vigil on Oct. 11.

More information on events with the YWCA can be found on its website.