Youth group partners with Grand Rapids library on winter coat drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council has partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Library to help people dealing with homelessness, collecting new coats to help teens and young adults stay warm.

Shannon L. Harris is the executive director of Our Community’s Children, which runs the Mayor’s Youth Council. She says the coat drive is about providing the basic necessities that everyone deserves.

“Every young person deserves to have a warm coat — period,” Harris said in a release. “We especially want to reach teens and young adults who are unhoused or experiencing poverty; and I’m thrilled to see teens helping each other to ensure basic needs are being met.”

The coat drive will run through March 4. You can drop off new coats, gloves and other winter gear at any of the eight GRPL locations.

“We are pleased to work with the Mayor’s Youth Council on this impactful project,” GRPL Director John McNaughton said. “This partnership provides students with meaningful real-world experience while helping the most vulnerable in our community.”

The donated items will be distributed through several organizations around Grand Rapids: The Baxter Community Center, Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and AYA Youth Collective.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is for local high schoolers who spend a year learning about how local government functions. They also meet monthly with the mayor to voice their concern for the city and host an annual youth forum at City Hall.