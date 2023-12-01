GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former youth counselor at Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids is charged with sexually assaulting a minor under the agency’s care.

Alfredo Ramos Quixan, 24, faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct, including assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (by force of coercion), a two-year misdemeanor.

“(He) abused his position of authority as a youth specialist with Bethany Christian,” wrote a Grand Rapids police detective in a court document obtained by Target 8. “Victims were vulnerable, being unaccompanied minors from other countries, don’t speak English and he made threats they wouldn’t get a sponsor if they told.”

The detective noted that Ramos Quixan had worked at Bethany Christian for three years and that “there is a potential of hundreds of victims scattered across the country. Interviews with other victims are pending.”

On Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department’s public information officer told Target 8 that detectives have not located additional victims at this time.

“Mr. Ramos Quixan asserts his innocence,” wrote his defense attorney, Marissa Barkema, in an email to Target 8. “… And he remains innocent unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in support of the arrest, Ramos Quixan, who immigrated to the United States from Guatemala, had previously been a “minor in the same refugee program at Bethany Christian.”

In 2015, while Ramos Quixan was still a program participant, there was a complaint filed against him, according to the detective on the current case.

“It was reported (Ramos Quixan) had touched another resident’s arm and thigh while in the program’s transport van and the victim told Alfredo to stop,” the investigator wrote of the 2015 allegation.

‘MALES AGES 13 TO 17’

GRPD began its most recent investigation Aug. 15, when officers were dispatched to a Bethany Christian Services facility at 670 Burton St. SE.

“Upon arrival, officers met with staff members … (who said) several youths in their care had reported inappropriate behavior from Alfredo Ramos Quixan during their time staying at this location,” the detective wrote in the affidavit. “All involved subjects are males between the ages of 13-17 years old and are ‘unaccompanied minors’ … (who are) now being provided lodging and guardianship by Bethany Christian at various locations. They all speak Spanish as their primary language.”

The unaccompanied minor whose alleged assault prompted the criminal charge said that Ramos Quixan had physically touched him and made sexual advances in “multiple instances over the last few months” despite the minor’s repeated requests to stop.

“(The minor) detailed two separate occasions, within the past three months, in which Alfredo tried to kiss him, touched his thigh, butt and penis over his clothes and requested that (the minor) allow (Ramos Quixan) to give him oral sex,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.

One of the alleged assaults occurred at Ramos Quixan’s apartment in Grand Rapids.

“(The minor) threatened to report Alfredo during both instances, which made (Ramos Quixan) upset, and he told (the minor) not to tell anyone and if he did, he wouldn’t get a sponsor or be able to leave the program,” the investigator wrote.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim also disclosed that upon entering the program six months earlier, he’d been warned by other participants about Ramos Quixan “getting close with the boys” and being “touchy with the young males.”

POLICE: SUSPECT TRANSPORTED MINORS ALONE

The detective specifically noted that Ramos Quixan transported minors alone on trips to other out-of-state facilities.

“At the time of this reporting,” wrote the investigator, “Alfredo was currently en route to Chicago, accompanying a minor, transferring out of this program.”

Teresa Hendricks, executive director of Migrant Legal Aid in Grand Rapids, was particularly troubled that Bethany Christian had allowed an employee to be alone with a program participant.

“It seems really inappropriate to ever have a situation where an adult is alone with other vulnerable immigrant children for long periods of time,” Hendricks said from her office on Fuller NE.

She also stressed that unaccompanied minors are especially at risk for exploitation.

“If somebody’s in a vulnerable situation — somebody’s in control of their life, their housing, their shelter, their protection — they’re not likely going to complain against somebody involved in that system,” Hendricks explained. “So, you have to make sure they have outlets and can talk to people outside of the system they live or work in.”

Target 8 asked Bethany Christian if the agency’s protocol allowed staff to be alone with minors.

The organization, which in 2022 served 80,000 people around the world, responded with a brief statement.

‘OUR HIGHEST PRIORITY IS SAFETY, WELL-BEING OF CHILDREN’

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of children,” Holly Harvey, media relations director for Bethany Christian Services, wrote. “While we cannot comment on active and ongoing investigations, we are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The Grand Rapids police detective wrote in the court record that Ramos Quixan was also reported to be exchanging sexual photos with a former resident.

Additionally, the minor who reported the alleged assaults told investigators he’d seen Ramos Quixan trying to get close to a 13-year-old resident, which made him concerned for the boy’s safety.

“(The alleged victim) also mentioned another former resident who had disclosed to him Alfredo tried to go into the bathroom with him and offered to give him oral sex,” the detective wrote.

The investigator recommended special bond conditions for Ramos Quixan as his case moves through the court system.

“Request subject surrender passport and consider GPS tether. (There’s) concern (the) subject will flee back to Guatemala,” wrote the detective, who went on to report that the defendant had told his apartment complex he planned to leave in late August and was “going out West.”

Records show Ramos Quixan was arrested by GRPD Aug. 24 and released from the Kent County Correctional Facility Sept. 13 on a $25,000 cash surety bond.

He’s required to wear a GPS tether as he awaits trial.

Target 8 reached out to the Michigan Department of Health Human Services, which licenses Bethany Christian Services as a child welfare institution. We also contacted the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement within the federal Administration for Children and Families.

Neither agency responded to our requests for information regarding any regulatory reviews of what led up to the alleged assaults and how Bethany Christian can improve safeguards going forward.