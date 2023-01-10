GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a common New Year’s resolution: Get moving and get healthy.

But sticking with those resolutions is notoriously hard. This month, News 8 at 4 p.m. is looking at strategies to make your resolution a reality.

Tova Jones said she signed up for She Runs GR so she could model good habits for her daughter.

“I want to live long for my daughter,” Jones said. “I want to show her that movement at any size, at any age is important. And I think She Runs, it’s a great way to start. A lot of my friends and family are going to walk, run, jog, from all different ages. My mom, who’s 70, will be out there with me walking and jogging. So we’re all excited.”

Kristen Aidif, the race director for the all-women’s She Runs GR — formerly called Gazelle Girl — said it’s all about getting out there no matter what your ability is to start.

“So for example, Tova is training for her first 5K and she’s going to be pushing her daughter in the stroller. Start right where you are at this time of year and say, ‘I’m going to go out, I’m going to take a walk today,'” Aidif said. “Just take that first step. It is a matter of really just starting.”

She also pointed people to training schedules online at the race’s website and free training meetups.

“We also have a number of training groups profiled on our website at sherunsgr.com, with contact information, where they meet, when they meet, what they do,” Aidif said. “So you can plug in with a group for accountability. You know, on a cold winter’s morning, it’s a lot easier to pull the covers over your head, but if you know somebody’s waiting for you to show up, it makes it a lot easier to get going. It makes it a lot easier.”

She Runs GR will be held April 30. It includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon. Participants are welcome to run or walk. You can register online.

“So my goals are basically to finish,” Jones said. “That’s my goal, to finish the race, but also to keep a lifestyle of movement — if that’s walking my daughter, anything active, I’m looking to do that in 2023 and beyond.”