GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the holiday season in full swing, there’s plenty of opportunities to get your shopping done while supporting local businesses, from Small Business Saturday events to craft fairs.

On Saturday, business owners are asking you to consider shopping small with Small Business Saturday. In Grand Rapids’ Westside, the third annual Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop is taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tia Riva, the co-owner of the Art of Life Studio and the organizer of the event, said she and fellow business owners put it together to encourage customers to check the stores out, even though they’re spread out.

“We just want to let everybody know that even though we’re not on one road … we’re very close to each other and we want you to know what’s cool over here on the West Side,” she said.

Riva, who was born and raised on the West Side, described it as a “very close-knit and old community,” with staples like the Holiday Bar and Mieras Family Shoes and new shops like Moondrop Herbals.

Those who stop by each participating businesses during the event will have the chance to enter for a gift basket.

Downtown Holland is also hosting a Small Business Saturday event, with more than 50 participating businesses offering discounts, giveaways and promotions throughout the day. Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for downtown Holland, said they use the day to thank customers for shopping small.

“We really get great support from the local community throughout the year,” she said.

She said it will be a fun day of downtown shopping. You can enter to win a $100 gift card by snapping a selfie of you shopping or dining downtown and sharing it on the Downtown Holland Facebook page.

She and Riva with Art of Life Studio — which hosts only handcrafted items from artists in its storefront — said shopping small supports your community.

“When you shop small, your dollars really stay here in the community, so you’re supporting your neighbors and your friends and your local schools and your local businesses,” de Alvare said. “And we really think it’s a better shopping experience.”

Downtown Holland works to have “holiday magic” throughout the season with decorated streets, Christmas trees, heated sidewalks and fun events. You can also look for Santa walking down 8th Street every Friday in December.

“We really tried to put a little bit of magic back in that holiday season, because we know the holiday shopping can be a little stressful, so we try to make it fun,” de Alvare said.

OTHER HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENTS

There are plenty of opportunities to pick up holiday gifts from small and local vendors outside of Small Business Saturday. There are several craft shows and holiday markets throughout the holiday season, including the West Catholic High School Christmas Craft Show, which is taking place at the Grand Rapid school on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 225 vendors from the area, selling everything from freeze-dried candy and other food items to woodwork and needlecraft.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Jeff Bailey, an instruction and curriculum specialist for the school and the organizer for the event, said.

The show is a “long-standing tradition,” he said, going back around three decades. He said people like that the show focuses specifically on arts and crafts.

“There’s just a vast variety of items,” he said. “It has a Christmassy feel. You feel like you’re part of something really big. It’s warm, inviting, and I think people look at it like the start of the holiday season.”

He said the beauty of craft shows is there’s so many unique items you’d have a hard time finding online, making it a great place for finding gifts.

“And it’s so personal, that you’re buying from someone local,” he added.

If you can’t make it to a craft market or shopping event, there’s plenty of other ways to shop local. You can look for something unique at an art gallery or vintage seller in your neighborhood, or stop by a local bookstore or other retailer.

SHOP LOCAL EVENT LIST

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY AND SHOPPING EVENTS

Downtown Holland Small Business Saturday Nov. 25 starting at 8 a.m. downtownholland.com

Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. christmaswestside.com

Roeda Small Business Saturday Celebration in Grand Rapids Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facebook

SODIV Vintage Crawl Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Facebook

St. Joseph Small Business Saturday Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. stjoetoday.com

Grand Haven Small Business Saturday Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. Facebook

Downtown Holland Shopping Jam Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. downtownholland.com



CRAFT SHOWS AND HOLIDAY MARKETS

LowellArts Artist Market Nov. 9 through Dec. 23 lowellartsmi.org

The Holiday Craft Show at Kalamazoo County Expo Center Nov. 18 through Nov. 19 Facebook

Christkindl Markt at Grand Rapids Downtown Market Nov. 17 through Dec. 23 christkindlmarktgr.com

Kerstmarkt in downtown Holland Nov. 18 through Dec. 16 kerstmarkt.wordpress.com

Studio D2D Event Center Craft Beverage Tour with Craft Vendor Shopping Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Facebook

KCAD Student Art Market Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. kcad.ferris.edu

Zeeland West Craft and Vendor Show Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facebook

Oakridge High School Crafts for Cheer Craft Show Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facebook

Saugatuck Center for the Arts Holiday Market Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. sc4a.org

West Catholic High School Christmas Craft Show Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facebook

Fennville Holiday Art & Craft Market Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. eventbrite.com

Christmas at Wings Event Center Arts & Crafts Show Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 wingseventcenter.com

Portage Holiday Market Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. Facebook

Coopersville Farm Museum & Event Center Christmas Fair Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. coopersvillefarmmuseum.org



