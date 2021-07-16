Young Professionals of Color Conference happening virtually Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Engineering’s Young Professionals of Color Conference is happening Friday, with Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist serving as this year’s keynote speaker.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Resilience: Ten Years of Perseverance.” Participants will attend sessions ranging from mental health, to leadership challenges, to social justice.

A photo of a previous Young Professionals of Color Conference. (courtesy Cavanaugh Communications)

The conference will take place virtually from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are $75.

The goal is for attendees to learn how they can be effective in their current roles at work and how they can achieve future goals.

Guest speakers will share how they overcame workplace barriers, specifically for people of color. Organizers say they want this conference to serve as a safe space.

“You walk in, and people immediately understand,” said Mercedes Barragan, the co-founder of the Young Professionals of Color Conference. “You can have genuine conversations about some of the challenges that we face as people of color in the workplace, you know, sometimes it’s lonely being the only one. It’s just a place where there’s just mutual understanding of just being able to be yourself, express yourself fully and wholly, and just having people understand.”

You can register for the conference online.