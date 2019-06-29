Young cancer patient receives surprise donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of bikers rolled into the driveway of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Saturday to donate and lift the spirits of a West Michigan family.

Carter Palone was only two years old when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He’s undergoing chemotherapy at the Grand Rapids hospital.

“It’s been a long journey. He’s been in the hospital since April 11,” said Alana Williams, Carter’s mother. “The first week that he was in the hospital, I literally woke up every day crying because I couldn’t deal with it. I didn’t want to believe it. It was hard.”

In the hopes of lightening the family’s load, the riding club Rockets and Baggers raised $906 for Carter and his family.

“We are an organization that was actually started by my son, and we take rides for children that have cancer or if they’re being bullied at school,” Terry Favorite said. “This is our cause; children are our cause. As our motto says, ‘together we can lift them up.’”

More than the money though, this group offers his family support in their time of need by making Carter a junior member.

“I’m a cancer survivor. I just got over cancer myself. I would love to see Carter in a vest riding on his own someday,” Favorite said. “I know what it’s like to go through cancer.”

Williams says the financial support they’ve received from the community has been incredible.

“We don’t know any of them. They just came and started this event for us,” Williams said. “It’s just nice to have people that you don’t know and do things for you. It’s nice to have that support from people.”

Williams says Carter has been doing better since being in the hospital. She’s hoping Carter will be back home next month.