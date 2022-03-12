YMCA reopens after threat prompts evacuation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has reopened after it was evacuated Saturday morning due to a threat.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the threat was called in around 8:50 a.m. to the Kent County Dispatch about the YMCA, located at 475 Lake Michigan Dr.

Police notified the YMCA, and the building was evacuated by staff. It has since reopened, according to the YMCA’s Facebook page.

No one was injured, police say.

According to a post on the Facebook post, 11 a.m. Youth Basketball Leagues have been cancelled but noon games will play as scheduled.

The threat remains under investigation.