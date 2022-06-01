GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence, a festival of art, music, science and technology in Grand Rapids, will return for its second year this fall.

Confluence is scheduled for Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at Studio Park downtown.

Like last year, there will be Music Showcase. The lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

In addition, this year’s event will include a Maker Expo for do-it-yourselfers and digital artists; an esports and gaming Innovation Showcase and an “adventure land” for kids labeled the Future Innovators Zone, which will focus on robotics and drones. Confluence is also organizing Art@, a “multisensory takeover” of Oakes Street Park.

“Confluence is all about innovation so we want the event itself to constantly innovate,” managing partner Brian Cohen said in a statement. “This year we’re introducing significant new elements, such as gaming and digital art, and exploring how West Michigan companies and entrepreneurs are moving the world forward in each of these areas.”

Western Michigan University is sponsoring the Maker Expo.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our state-of-the art manufacturing space and the work we’re doing to not only inspire the next generation of makers but also develop a talented workforce to serve our local manufacturing industry,” WMU-Grand Rapids Director Joanne Roehm said.

With its eye on developing talent, Consumers Energy is sponsoring the Future Innovators Zone.

“Here we’ll be able to share with students examples of the technology we use every day in our mission to provide reliable energy to Michiganders, and we hope it can inspire them to pursue more high-skilled learning opportunities,” Carolyn Bloodworth, executive director of Corporate Giving at Consumers Energy, stated.

Confluence is free to attend.