Wyoming man killed in stabbing

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Wyoming police department of public safety 032014_1520522752236.jpg.jpg

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was found by police with fatal stab wounds early Saturday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers found an unresponsive 34-year-old man with severe stab wounds in the 2900 block of Taft Ave. SW just after 1 a.m.

Officers began CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man was injured during a fight with another man, who is now in custody on unrelated charges.

A third man suffered non-life threatening injuries after trying to break up the fight. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family members have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links