Wyoming man killed in stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was found by police with fatal stab wounds early Saturday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers found an unresponsive 34-year-old man with severe stab wounds in the 2900 block of Taft Ave. SW just after 1 a.m.

Officers began CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man was injured during a fight with another man, who is now in custody on unrelated charges.

A third man suffered non-life threatening injuries after trying to break up the fight. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family members have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.