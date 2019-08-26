Wyoming man killed in GR motorcycle crash ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are releasing the name of a Wyoming man killed in a motorcycle crash.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Diamond Avenue and Sigsbee Street SE in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood.

Investigators say it appears 21-year-old Savion Lewis took a turn at too high a speed and was thrown from his bike.

Authorities clarified Monday that Lewis was ejected from the motorcycle before it hit an oncoming car heading south on Diamond Avenue, so his injuries came from the fall off his bike.

An ambulance took Lewis to a hospital where he died.

Police say Lewis was not wearing a helmet. At this time it’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.