WWII veteran from Grand Rapids dies at 105

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids native and World War II veteran who battled COVID-19 twice has died at the age of 105.

Ted Szczepanski died Saturday at St. Ann’s retirement home in Grand Rapids, according to his obituary posted online. He left behind his three children, a step-granddaughter and a step-great-granddaughter.

He was remembered as a man of conviction who “lived with honor and integrity.”

When News 8 first met Szczepanski’s family in May 2020 as he fought COVID-19 for the second time, his son said he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in the 95th Division Infantry and was a prisoner of war for six months.

His obituary says he met Mary Zdonek after coming home and they married in 1947, eventually having two sons and a daughter. He went on to run a business with his brother.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Hospice at 401 Hall St. SW #263, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503; or St. Ann’s Home, 2161 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49504.