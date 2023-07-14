GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In what has become an annual tradition at the Gerald R. Ford President Ford Museum in Grand Rapids, President and Mrs. Ford were remembered Friday on what would have been his 110th birthday.

It what has become a familiar sight every July 14, military, law enforcement, Boy Scouts, family, and friends gathered at the grave site of Jerry and Betty Ford. A wreath from the sitting president was laid, as was one from the family. It’s more than a simple gesture — rather, it is part of the larger effort to preserve the memory and legacy of two leaders who had an impact on Grand Rapids and the country.

“You’ve got to remember that we buried her on his birthday,” Susan Ford Bales said. “So it has a double meaning, which is why we always honor her with flowers, also.”

Ford Bales is the only daughter and youngest child of the Fords and along with her family has dedicated countless hours in hundreds of events to make sure their parents’ contributions are remembered. The ceremony is the result of Betty Ford’s instruction to make sure that the 38th president’s birthday is not forgotten in a city that the Fords never forgot.

“It’s feels good to be with family, it feels good to be in Grand Rapids. This is like my second home and it just feels good here,” Ford Bales said. “People need to know more about Jerry Ford and Betty Ford because they were unbelievable parents, unbelievable leaders in our country and they get forgotten sometimes.”

For the Fords’ son, Steven Ford, Friday’s ceremony is also a sign of how much Grand Rapids meant to his parents. But he and his sister agree that remembering the service of their parents has added significance in a time of political turmoil.

“I think it’s important when you look, sadly, how toxic the political situation is today and has been for several years, that there was a time — and Dad represents some of the people in that time — when Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives could reach across the aisle to find compromise and work for the betterment of the country not just the political party and it’s important to show those examples,” Steven Ford said.

Ford Bales echoed that sentiment.

“Where is Jerry Ford and Tip O’Neil and Carl Albert and all those people that worked together to do something better for our nation … I don’t see that right now and it scares me,” Ford Bales said. “I have grandchildren and I worry about the world that I’m leaving them, and I just hope there’s a real turn in the tide and people start to have integrity again.”

Friday’s ceremony comes as the Ford Foundation and museum begin celebrating the 50th anniversary of then-Congressman Ford’s ascension to the vice presidency and ultimately became the 38th president of the United States. Ceremonies to highlight those important dates will be observed over the coming year.

It was 50 years ago this summer that the country was consumed with trying to find out more details about something called Watergate.