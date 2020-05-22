World War II veteran, 104, battles COVID-19 for second time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 104-year-old Grand Rapids man who survived World War II is again fighting for his life.

Ted Szczepanski defeated COVID-19 once but tested positive for the virus again Friday.

“I pray that dad is going to come through this,” his son Rick Szczepanski said.

Szczepanski said is his dad contracted COVID-19 at St. Anne’s retirement home. Workers said he is one of 13 people there who have had the virus. Two have died from it.

Staff members said St. Anne’s is a place where heroes work and heroes like Ted Szczepanski live. He is no stranger to this battlefield.

“He was drafted, World War II,” his son said. “He was in the (U.S. Army) 95th Division Infantry and was a prisoner of war for six months.”

“Dad is my hero,” his son said.

From conquering love to raising three kids, Rick Szczepansk believes his dad has another fight left in inside of him.

“Dad doesn’t give up,” Szczepanski said.