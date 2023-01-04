GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Art installations are going up in Grand Rapids ahead of the start of the World of Winter festival.

The event begins Friday and runs until March 5. The big opening event Friday is the “Glow it Up” luminary walk from the Grand Rapids Public Museum to Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

“With a luminary walk, usually it’s just kind of little candles on the ground. But we decided to go a little bigger this year,” Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. spokesman Bill Kirk told News 8. “So we’re going to have hot air balloon baskets that are going to be firing into the air.”

He clarified that there won’t actually be balloons in the air; the baskets will fire from ground level.

“If folks come down, they’ll be able to see a couple of the installations along the way,” Kirk said. “And then when they get to Ah-Nab-Awen park, we’re going to have one of our big features, Starry Night, will be on the stage there by the river.”

A DJ, food trucks and fire pits will be set up at the park.

Kirk said World of Winter includes more than 100 art installations and events, largely along the river corridor like on the Blue and Gillett pedestrian bridges. Six of the art installations came in from overseas.

“Something for everybody, families and on up,” Kirk said.

You can see all the art and a list of the events at worldofwintergr.com.